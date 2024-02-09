According to a survey of users of 8 social networks, 58% said that the former president and allies were involved in an alleged coup attempt

At 58%, publications about the Tempus Veritatis operation were mostly critical of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and in defense of the action, according to research by Quaest. The operation was launched by the PF (Federal Police) on Thursday (8.Feb.2024) and targeted the former head of the Executive and his allies for an alleged attempted coup d'état after the 2022 elections.

The operation, whose name means “time of truth”, had 607 thousand mentions from 133 thousand unique authors, with an estimated reach of 56 million internet users until 6pm on Thursday (Feb 8). The social networks analyzed were: Facebook, Instagram, X (former Twitter), Google, Wikipedia, YouTube, Tumblr and Reddit. Read the complete of the research (PDF – 8 MB).

The number of mentions about the PF's action against Bolsonaro was second only to the extremist acts of January 8th in the ranking of main political topics commented on social media. “Operation Caso Abin”, “Vaccination card forgery”, “Bolsonaro Family Jewelry Scandal” and “Mauro Cid Delation” were the subsequent themes.

According to the consultancy and research company, the publications were divided into:

– revanchist jokes about the investigation; Right – statements that there would be political persecution of Bolsonaro by the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and members of the Judiciary, especially the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Although 58% of the posts were critical of the former president and in favor of the operation, Quaest stated that the post with the greatest reach was from Colonel Homero when describing the PF operation in his home and asking for prayers.