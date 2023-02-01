MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed a Russian company’s offer of “reward payments” to soldiers who destroy Western-made tanks on the Ukrainian battlefield, saying it would spur Russian forces to victory.

Russian company Fores this week offered 5 million rubles ($72,000) in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture US-made Abrams tanks or German Leopard 2s in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would “burn” any Western tank that was delivered to Ukraine, adding that the rewards were an extra incentive for Russian soldiers.

“This testifies to the unity and desire of everyone to contribute as best as possible, in one way or another, directly or indirectly, to achieving the objectives of the special military operation,” Peskov told reporters.

“As for these tanks, we have already said that they will burn. With these incentives, I think there will be even more enthusiasts.”

Western-made tanks — far more advanced than any used by Ukraine or Russia in the conflict so far — will likely take months to reach the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters)