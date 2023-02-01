After several problems with justice, today the woman is a new person and is about to say goodbye also to the tattoo on her face.

Ending up in all the newspapers with your mugshot is never a great thing, let alone if that photo is so unique that it remains impressed and goes viral. This happened to Alyssa Zebrasky, American citizen of Warren. His mug shot has become one of the most memorable, do you know why? due to the eye-catching skull tattoo that covers most of the face.

The troubles with justice for Alyssa they started when she was very young when she ended up under house arrest and remained there for about 5 years for episodes of theft. All accompanied by the use of drugs. As an adult, the problems with justice continued. She got engaged to a guy who was in a gang that she wanted to join.

But to do it as an initiation rite, a face tattoo was required. Alyssa didn’t think twice and she did: she got a large skull tattoo that covered her entire face.

Now her life has changed for about 2 years, she is detoxing and only that tattoo remains to link her with the past. But she’s starting to work on hers too. By chance she found out about Instagram of a tattoo removal program and decided to apply.

“We were a little intimidated at first, I’ve never seen so many tattoos on someone’s face. We didn’t know what her background was, because she went to prison. But as they spoke with Alyssa, our worries faded away” – said an assistant who works at the center.

Alyssa is gradually removing her massive face tattoo. “When she came in, you could see she was nervous too. It’s a commitment to her. She has never removed tattoos before. We were both nervous but warmed up to each other” – continued the assistant. In short, a new step towards normal life.