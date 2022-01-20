Doubts about the future of Call of Duty are finally dispelled

Unless disaster strikes or something beyond our understanding, the delivery of Call of Duty by 2022 it will be multiplatform and we will see it Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5 and PCHowever, there are enough doubts about what will happen in 2023.

Sony stated that there are previous agreements that they expect Xbox to comply with, so it is understood that the FPS of Activision it will continue to be multi-platform despite the fact that it is now a franchise that will belong to Microsoft in the not too distant future.

To eliminate further doubts and questions, phil spencer, the boss of Xbox, used his Twitter account to talk about this issue that many people are concerned about.

Phil Spencer – Head of Xbox

“This week we had calls with Sony leaders. I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements from our acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”, published Phil Spencer. “Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship”.

Only deals signed between Activision Blizzard and Sony could prevent the classic FPS from being an Xbox exclusive anytime soon.

While Phil Spencer’s remarks seem to cast in stone how Microsoft will handle Call of Duty in the short term, they are the prior agreements between PlayStation Y Activision.

Although microsoft could have all the faculties to return to the shooting game in a title exclusive to its platforms and services, it seems unlikely that it will happen, since other equally great franchises – such as Minecraft – remain multi-console.

We’ll see what happens with other games like Devil, Overwatch, Tony Hawk and other franchises that are more likely to stay in a platform and service.

Let us not forget that the acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft will close after April 2023. Do not forget to share your opinion with us through our channel of Discord and follow us in our social networks.

