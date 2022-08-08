Krasnoyarsk received 627 million rubles from the federal budget for the purchase of 12 electric buses and five charging stations. This is reported by the regional Ministry of Transport.

According to the first deputy minister Renat Dautkhanov, the funds have already been brought to the transport department of the city administration. It is planned to purchase electric buses during 2023, they should tentatively enter the line at the end of the same year.

Funds for the purchase were allocated from the federal budget as part of the Clean Air project of the Ecology national project. KrasnoyarskMedia.

In addition, in 2022 Krasnoyarsk intends to purchase 12 autonomous trolleybuses. Their cost is 443 million rubles. Funds were also allocated under the national project “Ecology” and have already been brought to the attention of the city authorities. It is noted that in this way the renewal of the trolleybus fleet will be 100% completed.

The renovation of the trolleybus fleet started last year. Then the city received 50 units of transport, of which 30 were self-driving. To date, the trolleybus network has six routes and covers almost the entire city, with the exception of the Kirovsky and Leninsky districts. In the same year, 25 new Lionok trams began to run along the streets of Krasnoyarsk.

The plan for the development of the electric transport system is calculated until 2025.