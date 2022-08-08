Genoa – Same-day meeting on re-shaping of the turf of the Luigi Ferraris hit in recent weeks by a mushroom which partly ruined the grass.

The meeting was attended by the Luigi Ferraris SRL (50% owned by the two city clubs), which manages the facility, the Municipality of Genoa and the Lega Calcio technicians. The meeting has been updated to Wednesday when the agronomists of the plant and of the football league will report on a ready ground found in Verona that could solve the problem.

The ground problems at the Ferraris

If the conditions of the identified turf were the right ones, then in all likelihood the rizollatura would be started already starting from Sunday 14 with very tight deadlines until Friday 19th as it is the only window between Saturday’s Sampdoria match against Atalanta and Genoa’s Saturday 20th against Benevento.