Rocket remnants are found after the attack on the Kramatorsk train station that killed dozens. It says “For the kids”. What do you mean with that?

Kramatorsk/Kyiv – There is no end to the violence in the Ukraine conflict. What’s more, she’s gaining weight. After the atrocities in Bucha, the world in Kramatorsk sees terrible pictures again. Images of devastation and death.

Rockets suddenly began to fall as thousands of people gathered at the train station in the city in eastern Ukraine on Friday (April 8) to flee attacks by Russian forces. According to the governor of Donetsk region, 50 people die. Five of them are said to be children. According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, almost 100 people were injured.

The outrage after the rocket attacks in Kramatorsk was great afterwards. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the attack as “despicable”, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the “cruel” attack.

But who committed it? As so often in the Ukraine war, the parties blame each other. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia. “Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they cynically destroy civilians,” he wrote on Instagram.

Moscow, in turn, dismissed it. Russian forces do not use this type of missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. By this, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman means the type Totschka-U presumably used. On the other hand, statements by a high-ranking Western government official speak. “We know that the Russian armed forces have Tochka-U,” he said.

According to investigative reporters, Russian forces stationed in Belarus received missiles of this type. And another detail that seems particularly cynical could speak in favor of the involvement of Russian troops. On the remains of the bullet, which was found near the Kramatorsk train station, is written in white in Russian: “For the children”.

Pro-Russian separatists accuse Ukrainian troops of killing children in Donbass

For years, the pro-Russian separatists, who claim Kramatorsk and the entire Donetsk region, have accused the Ukrainian troops of using indiscriminate shelling to kill children in the self-proclaimed “people’s republics”. There is no evidence for that.

However, if one now assumes that the rocket was fired by Russian troops or troops close to Putin, it means that the Russians presumably fired them to defend or even avenge the children in Russia and Donbass. In the end, the rocket killed children again. (mt/dpa)