President says that “they have not yet been able to prove any action of corruption” in his government

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Friday (8.Apr.2022) that “have not yet been able to prove any corruption action” over the more than 3 years of his government.

“To tell you that we are 3 years and 3 months old and still haven’t been able to prove any corruption action by the federal government. Keep looking. A government that had the smallest budget in history, but did the most work”, he declared during an event in Passo Fundo (RS).

In live on social media on Thursday (Apr 7), the chief executive blamed Congress for buying robotics kits for R$ 26 million for needy schools in Alagoas. He also responded to criticisms about suspicions of overpricing in the procurement of school buses, which was suspended by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

elections

The president also minimized results of polls on voting intentions for the elections. He is in 2nd place in the surveys, behind the former president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN). Search PowerDate held from March 27 to 29, 2022, showed that PT scores 41% of voting intentions against 32% for the current president.

“Whoever believes in research, believes in Santa Claus too. No survey got it right in 2018 and it won’t be now that it will get it right either”, declared.

Without mentioning Lula, the chief executive spoke about issues that were the subject of recent statements by the PT. He claimed to be against abortion and made a nod to the Brazilian middle class.

“To tell you that we are against abortion in Brazil. We don’t want to restrict middle class consumption. To tell you that we respect our Armed Forces, our military. To tell you that our government, among other things, defends the Brazilian family“, he said.

On Tuesday (Apr 5), Lula said that abortion should be treated as a public health issue and a right that all women should have. In the face of criticism from evangelical politicians, bolsonaristas and even members of the left, the PT said on Thursday (Apr 7) that he is against abortion, but reaffirmed that the matter must be treated as a health issue.

Bolsonaro had already criticized the speech in live on the social networks. He declared that, for Lula, having an abortion and extracting a tooth is the “same thing”. Earlier this Friday, at an event in Bagé (RS) with the president, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, had spoken about the government’s position. He stated that the Executive is “against abortion” and respects the exceptions provided for in Brazilian law that allow the practice.

Opening

In Passo Fundo (RS), the president participated in the inauguration of the expansion of the Lauro Kurtz Airport terminal. It was the 3rd municipality in the state that the president visited this Friday. The renovation of the airport cost R$ 45 million and should increase the capacity to serve passengers.

Also attending the event were Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Ministers Marcelo Sampaio (Infrastructure), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office).