What he did is not forgiven. Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to musician Travis Baker in October of last year; However, what caused great surprise was that the businesswoman appeared on her reality show without her engagement ring. Thus, I later confessed to her mother the tragic fate of the fine jewel.

The star of “the kardashians” he told Chris Jenner what “ he cried hysterically for hours”, after he stepped on and broke the engagement ring, valued at a million dollars which Baker gave him.

How did Kourtney Kardashian’s ring break?

In the most recent episode of the last season of “The Kardashians”, Kourtney and her mother appeared talking at the house of the oldest of the sisters. Both talked about the proposal that the drummer organized and that was televised in chapter four of the series.

In the images you can see how Kris Jenner approaches her daughter and asks her why she was not wearing her ring, to which she said: “They are actually fixing it…”. This surprised the matriarch of the family, who asked the businesswoman to explain what had happened.

Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring is valued at a million dollars. Photo: AitanaDeLaHoya/Instagram

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my life. She was sitting on the floor folding sweatshirts. I took off the ring and put it next to me on the floor, as if thinking that it would be safe there, “Kourtney explained.

Later, he recounted the exact moment when the valuable accessory ended up being destroyed. “ I had to bring something up to my closet, and when I went downstairs, I stepped on the ring. I was crying hysterically in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I thought: “I did something very, very bad ”, recounted the Kardashian.

What did Travis Baker say?

The drummer from Blink-182 he managed to remain calm, unlike his fiancée, who praised him for having “handled the situation better”. In addition, the now girlfriend said that she felt guilty for breaking an object with such a sentimental charge

“ It really gave me a nervous breakdown. I was like ‘this is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life’, how could I have done that? Kourtney mentioned.

Travis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian had a televised proposal. Photo: Capture/StarPlus

And it is that the ring, beyond being an object of great monetary value, is very special, because the same artist created the piece. Thus, he worked on it for a long time before giving it to the model.

“Travis chose it, he designed it, he looked at so many stones and this was me in a stone, and I thought it was really special,” Kardashian said.

What was Kourtney Kardashian’s ring like?

Prestigious jewelry designer Lorraine Schwarz told reporters that the 46-year-old rocker had been extensively involved in designing his fiancée’s ring, which was an oval-cut stone set in a pave diamond band.

“It is a beautifully cut, flawless diamond stone. I worked with Travis and he was a very important part. He was very hands on throughout the process. It’s beautiful and they’re happy,” Schwarz said of the piece of jewelry.