Et is a picture of defensive elegance that Teresa Berganza sings for the ears with Maurice Ravel’s “Vocalise-étude en forme de Habanera”: Even the first entry hisses wordlessly with a quiet but burning accent: “Don’t touch me! This habanera is supposed to be an etude for singing without lyrics, for breathing technique, purity of intonation and tonal connection, but Berganza, with Dalton Baldwin at the piano, makes a character study out of it. Heat and calculation, self-confidence in the face of one’s own charisma, but also playing with danger combine here to create a portrait of self-determined female eroticism, in which the woman retains the initiative at every moment, but also control. Of course, anyone who reads the notes will almost lose their composure in the face of the meticulous fidelity to the text: Berganza spells out every dynamic change, even within a single bar, every caesura, every contrast between fading and breaking the tones, without it sounding like one Etude.

Even more amazing is her vocal command in a much more famous habanera, namely that of Carmen in Georges Bizet’s opera of the same name. She sings this “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” with exquisitely swinging and iridescent nasals, with the flexibility and delicacy of a lieder singer, which is not only reflected in the lightning-fast changes in volume, but also in the changing timbre, which is not just , but depends on the addressee. She plays singing about the gang like a billiards virtuoso addressing the factory workers of Seville and the gaping populace, but Don José means. She wears a light conversational tone that provokes through its demonstrative superiority. It’s a feat of voice control and game intelligence.

Maria Teresa Berganza Vargas was born on March 16, 1933 (according to other sources 1935) in Madrid and studied in her hometown with Lola Rodriguez de Aragón. The mezzo-soprano made her debut in Aix-en-Provence in 1957 as Dorabella in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Così fan tutte”, a year later she sang Cherubino in Mozart’s “Le nozze di Figaro” in Ediburgh. Only a few months later she was on stage as Neris in Dallas together with Maria Callas in “Medea” by Luigi Cherubini.

Teresa Berganza, with her light, sparkling clean voice, set the trend for the renaissance of Gioachino Rossini’s operas, when conductors such as Claudio Abbado and Charles Mackerras based their performances on Alberto Zedda’s critical editions. In the music of Monteverdi, Purcell, Handel and Mozart, she proved again and again that flawless technique – her legato was legendary – could go hand in hand with a winning warmth of timbre. From early music, which people were only hesitantly beginning to call it that at the time, she advanced into the French repertoire of the nineteenth century, to Jules Massenet and finally – in 1977, after much hesitation – to Bizet.

In the song she rendered outstanding service to her home country, when she sang medieval cantigas from the time of Alfonso el Sabio as well as the impressionistic miniatures by Manuel de Falla or Enrique Granados. Spain is now mourning the loss of one of its greatest post-war singers. Teresa Berganza died in San Lorenzo de El Escorial on Friday. She was 89 years old.





