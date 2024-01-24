Korkeasaari | Animal keeper “terribly happy”: This is how Pedro-bo was found

A boa constrictor that escaped from Korkeasaari was found in good condition. The zookeeper believes it has been hanging out in the sewer system and catching wild mice.

From Korkeasaari lost rainbow caribou Pedro is found after half a year of searching. The animal keeper found the snake in the floor drain on Tuesday morning.

Director of animal care and protection in Korkeasaari Nina Trontti says that during half a year, the drainage networks of the Amazonia house have been constantly investigated and the snake has been searched for along with routine work.

On Tuesday, it was the weekly washing of one of the floor drains, when Pedro was found in good condition. The well is cleaned once a week, so the snake could not have been there for long.

However, the animal caretakers do not have clear information about how the snake got into the floor well in question.

“Yes, in between we had to do plumbing work in the sewer network. We also have observations of snake tracks from other places as well, which means that Pedro has probably wandered around the Amazonia house over the course of six months,” says Trontti.

Pedro the snake the disappearance has been closely followed in recent months and its fate has been speculated on several occasions. Last summer, for example, HS interviewed a snake expert who predicted a snake “grim ending”.

However, when found, Karkulainen was in good health and in good shape, although a little thin. It weighs 1.75 kilograms and is 1.5 meters long.

According to Tront, Pedro has managed to find food for himself from the wild mice and moles that were in the structures of the tropical house.

According to him, the people of Korkeasaari never gave up hope of finding Pedro alive, because the Amazonia house has good conditions for the snake.

When the news about the snake's discovery spread in the zoo, according to Tront, “quite an uproar” was created.

“We are all terribly happy and joyful, although of course we wished that Pedro would have been found sooner.”

According to him, outsiders have also inquired about the snake from Tronti on several occasions in recent months and were worried about its fate.

Boa is suspected to have escaped from its terrarium in July through the drain. However, there is no complete certainty about this, and according to Tront, it is possible that the snake escaped through a blocked gap in the door.

“We don't have exact information about the disappearance, and that's why Pedro probably won't be put in the same condition again,” he says.

Currently, Pedro is resting in the back room of the zoo. Its condition is being monitored and for the time being the snake will not be put on display for the public to see.

“We first want to calm down the situation a bit and find out what kind of new terrarium Pedro will get.”