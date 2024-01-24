Atlus has always had a difficult relationship with it streaming of its games, for which it has always proposed extremely stringent rules, but the policy changed markedly with the arrival of Persona 3 Reloadwhich could be transmitted in full but reporting spoilers.

Since these are games strongly focused on narrative, streaming can greatly weaken the appeal of Atlus titles, or at least it can curb players' desire to purchase and play these products themselves if they find themselves following them entirely through an online broadcast.

These reasons, in addition to the desire to preserve intellectual properties, are the basis of politics very careful by Atlus regarding the streaming of its games, which we saw implemented with great zeal in the times of Persona 5, for example, but not only.