Atlus has always had a difficult relationship with it streaming of its games, for which it has always proposed extremely stringent rules, but the policy changed markedly with the arrival of Persona 3 Reloadwhich could be transmitted in full but reporting spoilers.
Since these are games strongly focused on narrative, streaming can greatly weaken the appeal of Atlus titles, or at least it can curb players' desire to purchase and play these products themselves if they find themselves following them entirely through an online broadcast.
These reasons, in addition to the desire to preserve intellectual properties, are the basis of politics very careful by Atlus regarding the streaming of its games, which we saw implemented with great zeal in the times of Persona 5, for example, but not only.
A change in policy
Evidently, there must have been a general rethink within the company, which perhaps also contributed to the considerable controversy that arose following the draconian rules to which streamers previously had to submit, which undermined the relationship a bit with the label.
However, it is also possible that what makes Atlus more magnanimous is simply the fact that Persona 3 Reload is a remaketherefore the story has essentially already been known for years and the advances probably have a less negative impact.
The surprise effect, in short, is not really a main element for the title in question, which introduces several new aspects but keeps the original narrative structure practically intact, which is why we are perhaps witnessing this general liberalization of streaming, despite clear reports in the presence of spoilers.
We remind you that Persona 3 Reload is the remake of the third chapter of the Atlus series, arriving on February 2, 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox and directly within Game Pass, in the second wave of titles arriving in the subscription service. A few days ago we saw a trailer with Aidan Gallagher.
