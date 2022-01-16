Korina Rivadeneira It has been the protagonist of the most notorious speculations of the last days, since hundreds of Internet users hinted that the model would be pregnant for the second time. The idea of ​​​​a next heir began after the model published an image on Instagram with her husband, Mario Hart, in which she shows an apparent bulging belly.

“You are pregnant? Congratulations”, “You see a curious belly, unless I’m wrong”, “She’s pregnant again”, “Blessings, a new baby”, “Yes, she’s pregnant”, were some of the comments from users of Instagram.

Korina Rivadeneira pronounces on alleged pregnancy. Photo: Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira’s response

However, the Peruvian pilot’s partner spoke about the rumors on the social network. He clarified that it is a consequence of the gestation stage that he lived through when he had his little daughter Lara.

He said that now he performs aesthetic treatments to show off his past figure again. “ I still have a lot of sagging from pregnancy and fat for everything I ate in December, so I came to get my miraculous treatments that I recommend wholeheartedly, “wrote the Princesses actress.

Korina Rivadeneira’s response. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Korina enjoyed vacation with Mario Hart

After the end of the 2021 season of This is war, the couple of reality boys traveled to Piura to enjoy a vacation together with other members of the program.

During his stay in Colán, Mario Hart was outraged because people had thrown garbage on the beach. “When will we learn to take care of the beaches? People come here and settle down, despite being the tent of our house, we don’t say anything to them so as not to be rude (…) but look how they leave everything filthy. Bags, glasses, bottles, spoons, diapers, masks. What will it cost people to collect their garbage?

Mario Hart returned to Lima without Korina Rivadeneira

The model and her little daughter stayed at her home in northern Peru. The pilot returned to Lima driving, as well as other reality boys. Meanwhile, Korina Rivadeneira continued uploading stories to Instagram enjoying Colán with her progeny.

Mario Hart spent several weeks in Piura, after leaving Lima. Photo: Instagram/Mario Hart

Mario Hart flatters the seasoning of Korina Rivadeneira

the reality boy mario hart shared in his Instagram stories the delicious appetizers that he prepared for him Korina Rivadeneira. The Venezuelan model proved to have great culinary skills for Mexican dishes.

“I must confess that you have surprised me with your Mexican, Hawaiian, Venezuelan, Australian, spectacular fajitas. The best fajitas I’ve ever eaten, we’re going to give you a competition with Chilis. Spectacular, my love, you are the best in the world, “the influencer was heard saying.

Zumba puts on a fun show for Mario and Korina’s daughter

The fun Zumba was a guest of the Hart family during their year-end vacation in Piura. On January 1, the Venezuelan model published several videos on her Instagram account, where the former Combate member is seen dancing with her little daughter. Zumba did a show to the rhythm of Lara’s favorite cartoons.

Mario Hart is upset with Korina Rivadeneria after a heavy joke

The model shared the funny moment on her Instagram account when she decides to play a cruel prank on her husband. After what happened, Mario Hart could not help but get angry with Korina Rivadeneira for the scare she got when the former reality girl came up with the idea of ​​leaving an insect on the urban singer’s head. In the video, the young woman wrote: “I don’t like to do bad things, I love it”, generating laughter from her followers on social networks.

Korina Rivadeneira moved to remember her first Christmas in Peru

The model sadly recalled that she arrived in Peru at the age of 17, but the end-of-the-year parties affected her emotionally. During the special Christmas program of This is war, the participants of the program detailed how they celebrate these important dates, to which Korina Rivadeneira assured that her first Christmas in the country caused her a lot of nostalgia. “I came when I was 17 years old and it shocked me a lot at party times, I spent the whole time crying.”