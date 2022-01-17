Do they defy nature? Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart went to the beach despite the abnormal waves that have been recorded on the Peruvian coast in recent hours. The couple surprised all their followers by sharing images of how they were preparing to go into the sea, despite the events that have taken place in our country and abroad.

On his social networks, the pilot published a video in which they appear getting ready to surf on a well-known beach on the Costa Verde.

YOU CAN SEE: Korina Rivadeneira speaks about speculation about her alleged pregnancy

As is known, INDECI announced for prevention the closure of 22 ports and beaches due to abnormal waves. In Lambayeque, two people died on Saturday after being caught by the waves while they were in a vehicle near the shore of Naylamp beach.

Korina Rivadeneira speaks after speculation of an alleged pregnancy

Korina Rivadeneira spoke on Instagram about the rumors that arose about her alleged new pregnancy. He clarified that it is a consequence of the gestation stage that he lived through when he had his little daughter Lara.

He said that now he performs aesthetic treatments to show off his past figure again. “I still have a lot of sagging from pregnancy and fat from everything I ate in December, so I came to get my miraculous treatments that I recommend wholeheartedly,” wrote the Princesses actress.

Korina Rivadeneira’s response. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Mario Hart outraged with people who litter the beaches

A few weeks ago, after the end of the 2021 season of This is war, the couple of reality boys traveled to Piura to enjoy a vacation together with other members of the program.

During his stay in Colán, Mario Hart was outraged that people had thrown garbage on the beach. “When will we learn to take care of the beaches? People come here and settle down, despite being the tent of our house we don’t say anything to them so as not to be rude (…) but look how they leave everything filthy. Bags, glasses, bottles, spoons, diapers, masks. What will it cost people to collect their garbage?

Mario Hart. Photo: Mario Hart/Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira assures that she will only give breast until certain months to her children

The Venezuelan Korina Rivadeneira took advantage of her social networks to talk about breastfeeding again, through her experience with her firstborn. In that sense, he assured that his experiences were not the best and he has made a decision.

Ene made sense, she said promptly: “I will only breastfeed my next children until they are eight months old. Until then it’s beautiful, then it’s pure torture (at least in my case it was). I plan to give only up to eight months, not until almost three months.”