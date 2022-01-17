After winning in three sets and with a great game demonstration against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the first round of the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz chatted with the accredited media in the main press room of the tournament.

In other things, he explained what he had done in a long preseason, which ended shortly before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, when asked by AS: “English is something I have to improve, and with tournaments and travel , I am doing it little by little (smiles). Apart from training, I have had time to be with the family. I have taken advantage of the fact that it has taken me a long time to get the theory out of driving. Regarding tennis work, I have tried to improve reaction speed and get a little stronger to endure tough matches”.

The 18-year-old from Murcia spoke about these other topics:

Consolidation: “I do not see that it is more difficult for me to be consolidated on the tour. I like that they notice your presence, that they are there, as a close rival. Last year I settled on the tour as one of the best and so the others They got to know me and now they have a little more respect for me”.

Level at the premiere: “I have surprised myself on the court, because it is always difficult to adapt to the rhythm. And it has not been difficult for me. I have played very well, very comfortable against an opponent who was doing well. I had things quite clear”.

Favorite: “Being seeded is always good. In the early rounds you avoid facing the top players, a mini-advantage which is good. I’ve earned that spot.”

The physical: “We saw being physically strong as something very important, because this season I was going to play big tournaments, against the best, and long games. Feeling good in that aspect is crucial to being comfortable and knowing that you are going to endure physically demanding matches. We have focused a lot there. I am very happy to have worked so well on it.”

What’s Coming: “I like to look at the table, dream, think about who I would face in the semifinals and so on. In a Grand Slam, all the players are at a high level in long matches. I go day by day and I don’t think it makes anything easier for me than Djokovic is not there, the truth”.