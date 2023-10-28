Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The South Korean national team was crowned champion of the “30th edition” of the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship “Espirito Santo Cup”, which concluded with great success at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, with Abu Dhabi hosting the men’s and women’s world championships, over the course of two busy weeks for the first time, in the Middle East region. They were hosted by the Golf Association, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the event partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Korea’s coronation came after excelling in the fourth and final round in which it scored 5 shots under par, ending the competition with 22 shots under par, ahead of its closest pursuer, the “runner-up” team Taiwan, with 18 shots under par, and Spain third with 17 shots under par.

This is the fifth time in South Korea’s history that it has won the title, after 1996, 2010, 2012 and 2016.

The closing round and the coronation ceremony were witnessed by His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Golf Federation, Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Federation, and representatives of the International Federation and international golf organizations.

The Emirati team, which was participating for the first time, finished with an encouraging result in a courageous participation, achieving 24 strikes above par, ahead of teams such as Chile, Pakistan and Bolivia. On the individual level, Jamie Camero achieved the best result with a score of 11 above par, and Rich and Lara Al Shayeb won with 17 strikes above par. .

On the individual level, Taiwanese Hwan-Chien Hsu achieved first place, after scoring 3 strokes under par in the last round, ending the competition with 13 strokes under par, followed by Spain’s Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio with 11 strokes under par, and South Korea’s Corem Seo with 10. Below average strokes.

The Women’s World Championship “Espirito Santo Cup” and the Men’s World Championship “Eisenhower Cup”, in which the American team won the title for the 16th time in its history, witnessed the participation of 72 teams, 36 teams in each tournament, and Abu Dhabi topped the global scene by successfully organizing the two events in a prominent manner globally.