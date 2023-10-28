Rovigo earthquake today: magnitude, epicenter and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY ROVIGO – A new earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded today, Saturday 28 October 2023, at 5.29 pm with an epicenter 2 kilometers east of Ceneselli (province of Rovigo) at a depth of 10 kilometers. A shock similar to the one already felt on Wednesday.

At the origin of Wednesday’s event there was “a compressive mechanism”, explained the president of INGV Carlo Doglioni. The shock was generated by the pressure of the northern edge of the Apennines buried under the Po Valley. “It is an area known from a seismic point of view because it is located along the compression front of the Apennine chain,” he added.

All the tremors today, October 28th