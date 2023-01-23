Koolhof and Skupski will meet the winners of the match between Tomislav Brkic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)/Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) and the Australians Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Koolhof and the equally old Skupski conquered seven doubles titles on the ATP Tour last year. They thus reached first place in the world ranking. Koolhof and Skupski reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open last year. At the US Open, they reached the final, but lost.

Robin Haase and Matwé Middelkoop did not reach the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament in Melbourne. The Dutch duo lost in the third round in straight sets 3-6 6-7 against compatriot Jean-Julien Rojer, who played together with Marcelo Arévalo from El Salvador.

#Koolhof #Melbourne #quarterfinals #doubles #Rojer #eliminates #Haase #Middelkoop