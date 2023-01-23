Sports schedule for Monday, January 23

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Oklahoma, NBA.
Football from Italy, England, cycling and tennis.
DIRECTV
2:45 p.m.: France soccer, LOSC vs. psg
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Almeria
ESPN 3
12:30 pm: Italian soccer, Bologna vs. cremonese
4 pm: stage of the Vuelta a San Juan
ESPN
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Milan
STAR+
3 p.m.: England soccer, Fulham vs. Tottenham
7:15 pm: Río de la Plata Series, Nacional vs. Penarol
SNAIL HD2
4 pm: South American Sub-20, Paraguay vs. Peru
7:30 p.m.: Argentina vs. Brazil
espn 2
2 a.m.: Australian Open
7 p.m.: Australian Open
nba
channel 675
7 p.m.: Boston vs. Orlando
10:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Sacrament
channel 676
9 .m.: Charlotte vs. Utah
