The teams for the second match of the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 are now known.
On the evening of July 1, 2024, France advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Belgium with an own goal by Jan Vertonghen, the result of a shot by Kolo Muani in the 86th minute. The match was dynamic, with Belgium unable to generate any real danger beyond an attempt by Kevin De Bruyne. After this, the French team would await their opponent in the quarter-finals that would come out of the match that would be played on the evening of that same day at 9:00 p.m. between Portugal and Slovenia.
The match between Portugal and Slovenia was a rather unexciting affair, with several chances for Portugal and some Slovenian counterattacks that did not pose any real danger. Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak stood out with several key saves, including a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in extra time. After 90 minutes and extra time without a decisive goal, the match was decided on penalties, where Diogo Costa was the hero for Portugal, saving three penalties and securing his team’s qualification to the quarter-finals, despite Oblak’s outstanding performance.
He Friday, July 5th The second match of the quarter-final stage of this UEFA Euro 2024 will also be played at the Volksparkstadion at 21.00hs (local time).
The French team reaches this stage after having left behind Belgium by 1 to 0. While Portugal He overcame, not without complications, Slovenia who had to win on penalties.
