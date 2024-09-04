Thursday, September 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | “Litmanen was completely white” – Oh, those times when Finland silenced England’s supporters

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | “Litmanen was completely white” – Oh, those times when Finland silenced England’s supporters
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jari Litmanen greeted the Finnish supporters after the England-Finland World Cup qualifying match at Liverpool’s Anfield in March 2001. Picture: Antti Johansson / HS

On Tuesday, the Finnish men’s national football team will play against England for the first time since 2001. In the previous visit to England, Finland went out with great confidence to get points and silenced the entire stadium in the opening period.

Finland On Tuesday, the men’s national football team will play against England in the birthplace of the sport after a 23-year break.

For the cheerleaders, the match against the European Championship silver medalist team England is a raw level measurement. Expectations about Finland’s possibilities are not very high.

#Football #Litmanen #completely #white #times #Finland #silenced #Englands #supporters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Man charged with 31-year-old crime after DNA test

Man charged with 31-year-old crime after DNA test

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]