Football | “Litmanen was completely white” – Oh, those times when Finland silenced England’s supporters

Jari Litmanen greeted the Finnish supporters after the England-Finland World Cup qualifying match at Liverpool’s Anfield in March 2001.

On Tuesday, the Finnish men’s national football team will play against England for the first time since 2001. In the previous visit to England, Finland went out with great confidence to get points and silenced the entire stadium in the opening period.

For the cheerleaders, the match against the European Championship silver medalist team England is a raw level measurement. Expectations about Finland’s possibilities are not very high.