Kohei Horikoshi subtly confirmed the end of My Hero Academia with a message in volume 34 of the story, in which we see Cathleen Bate as cover image.

This printed volume, released on May 2, not only gave continuity to the story that goes little by little into the final confrontation between heroes and villains, it also included a message that predicts the end of the series.

The Twitter user @aitaikimochipublished the translation of these words written by the author, where he shows that there is little left to say goodbye to his characters.

Horikoshi has a very bittersweet message from the My Hero Academia Vol. 34 manga where he says the goal is in sight and wonders just how much longer can he draw these characters?

‘I feel like the finish line is finally in sight. In a strange feeling to get to this point. In the past I just drew without worrying (for the future), but now I wonder how many more times I can draw these characters. Change is terrifying the older you get. Well I really shouldn’t dwell on that! Until the next volume then!’

Kohei Horikoshi confirmed the end of My Hero Academia several months ago

Although the author does not speak directly of the end of My Hero Academiamakes a clear reference when saying that the goal is in sight, and it was to be expected, since a year ago he spoke about it.

When volume 31 was published, specifically in August 2021, Horikoshi declared that the outcome was already written and decidedwhich tells us how advanced the work is.

In this volume he also talked about the end. Image: Jump Comics.

It is still too early to predict what we will see in the last issue, which has not yet been officially confirmed, but it would not be unusual for the final fight to be epic.

Do you think that Kohei Horikoshi will he close his work with something great or will he disappoint the fans as happened with Attack on Titan?