After six years as head of publishing at Zynga, Bernard Kim announced his resignation from the company. He will leave the gaming industry to become the new CEO of Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, Meetic and other major dating services.

Bernard Kim has spent much of his career in the gaming industry. He has worked in Electronic Arts for over 9 years, holding the role of Senior Vice President of Mobile Publishing. He then moved to Zynga in 2016, serving as President of Publishing.

At Zynga, Kim was responsible for marketing the company and its games, such as FarmVille and Words With Friends. Her mission was to find new customers for the company and increase their profits through advertising.

Kim was also responsible for business development and partnerships. He oversaw the company’s latest acquisitions including Gram Games, Peak and Rollic and was also present when Take-Two Interactive announced its intention to buy Zynga in January 2022.

Kim will assume the position of Match Group’s new CEO on May 31. He will replace Shar Dubey, who has resigned from his position but remains on the company’s board of directors and serves as a consultant.

Source: GamesIndustry