After almost two months, the premier league will resume this weekend. That is why the KNVB also announced the referee appointments tonight. Bas Nijhuis whistles leader Feyenoord visiting FC Utrecht, while Ajax gets Pol van Boekel and Sander van der Eijk is in charge of PSV.
Premier League numbers
View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
Danny Makkelie is the only Dutch referee who has whistled at a high level in recent months. He led two games at the World Cup in Qatar, including Spain against Germany. This weekend he will be in charge of Fortuna Sittard against Go Ahead Eagles from the KNVB.
Pol van Boekel was present in Qatar as VAR and now has to lead NEC against Ajax in the right direction as a referee. Leader Feyenoord resumes the competition with a difficult away game. Feyenoord is whistled against FC Utrecht by Bas Nijhuis in the Galgenwaard.
Referee appointments Eredivisie round 15
FC Twente – FC Emmen | Serdar Gözübüyük
RKC Waalwijk – Heerenveen | Edwin van de Graaf
AZ – Vitesse | Jochem Kamphuis
Fortuna Sittard – Go Ahead Eagles | Danny Mackie
PSV – Sparta Rotterdam | Sander van der Eijk
FC Utrecht – Feyenoord | Bass Nijhuis
NEC-Ajax | Paul van Boekel
Cambuur – FC Volendam | Richard Martins
Excelsior – FC Groningen | Erwin White
Referee appointments KKD round 15
FC Dordrecht – ADO The Hague | Robin Gansner
PEC Zwolle – Almere City | Jeroen Manschot
NAC – Jong PSV | Stan Teuben
VVV Venlo – Helmond Sport | Robin Vereijken
FC Den Bosch – Young Utrecht | Kevin Puts
MVV – De Graafschap | Clay Ruperti
TOP Oss – Telstar | Walter Wiersma
Young Ajax – FC Eindhoven | Jesse Rosendal
Young AZ – Heracles Almelo | Michael Eigelsheim
Willem II – Roda JC | Allard Lindhout
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
Program premier league
Premier league standings
Premier league statistics
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#KNVB #puts #Bas #Nijhuis #Utrecht #Feyenoord #Pol #van #Boekel #whistles #Ajax
Leave a Reply