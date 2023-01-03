After almost two months, the premier league will resume this weekend. That is why the KNVB also announced the referee appointments tonight. Bas Nijhuis whistles leader Feyenoord visiting FC Utrecht, while Ajax gets Pol van Boekel and Sander van der Eijk is in charge of PSV.

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Danny Makkelie is the only Dutch referee who has whistled at a high level in recent months. He led two games at the World Cup in Qatar, including Spain against Germany. This weekend he will be in charge of Fortuna Sittard against Go Ahead Eagles from the KNVB.

Pol van Boekel was present in Qatar as VAR and now has to lead NEC against Ajax in the right direction as a referee. Leader Feyenoord resumes the competition with a difficult away game. Feyenoord is whistled against FC Utrecht by Bas Nijhuis in the Galgenwaard. See also Labor struggles | Tehy and Super are pushing for a law to be drawn up for strikes, KT considers it necessary

Referee appointments Eredivisie round 15

FC Twente – FC Emmen | Serdar Gözübüyük

RKC Waalwijk – Heerenveen | Edwin van de Graaf

AZ – Vitesse | Jochem Kamphuis

Fortuna Sittard – Go Ahead Eagles | Danny Mackie

PSV – Sparta Rotterdam | Sander van der Eijk

FC Utrecht – Feyenoord | Bass Nijhuis

NEC-Ajax | Paul van Boekel

Cambuur – FC Volendam | Richard Martins

Excelsior – FC Groningen | Erwin White

Referee appointments KKD round 15

FC Dordrecht – ADO The Hague | Robin Gansner

PEC Zwolle – Almere City | Jeroen Manschot

NAC – Jong PSV | Stan Teuben

VVV Venlo – Helmond Sport | Robin Vereijken

FC Den Bosch – Young Utrecht | Kevin Puts

MVV – De Graafschap | Clay Ruperti

TOP Oss – Telstar | Walter Wiersma

Young Ajax – FC Eindhoven | Jesse Rosendal

Young AZ – Heracles Almelo | Michael Eigelsheim

Willem II – Roda JC | Allard Lindhout

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center. See also Am I protected if I've already had chickenpox?

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league statistics





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.