Mexico | Attempts have been made to catch those who escaped in the prison attack – 26 people died in the events

3.1. 20:06

Seven one person has died in a police operation in Ciudad Juárez in northern Mexico, the state authorities said early Tuesday Finnish time. In the operation, an attempt was made to catch prisoners who had escaped from the city prison on Sunday.

The prison was attacked on Sunday by a group of heavily armed men in armored vehicles. 25 prisoners escaped in the attack, among them a man serving a sentence of over 200 years for kidnapping and murder Ernesto Alfredo Piñón, known as El Neto. Piñón heads an organized crime group with ties to the Ciudad Juárez drug cartel.

Monday two agents of the prosecutor’s office and five suspected criminals were killed in the police operation. This brought the death toll from the prison attack and subsequent police operation to 26.

Mexican Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported earlier that Sunday’s prison attack killed ten prison guards, seven inmates and two attackers.