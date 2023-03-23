During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are not allowed to eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. The KNVB has introduced the new guidelines for this period of fasting, which includes several rounds in the premier league and first division.

Referees will now stop the game at the first available time after sunset. The condition is that there is at least one player on the field who participates in Ramadan. This will be discussed before the start of the relevant duel.

The KNVB follows the example of the Premier League, which has already introduced this measure.

