It seems that crunchyroll comes with another great anime season! We are not far from the period of spring 2023, which means a bunch of new shows are ready to hit the air. Despite a slow start to the year, the industry has a wave of top-tier titles scheduled to launch starting this April, and crunchyroll will pass them on. So if you’ve got your calendar ready, let’s break down which shows are coming to this streaming platform next month.

Dr Stone New World will seize crunchyroll in april along with hell’s paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season Two, Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season Two, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season Two, Vinland Saga season two and other titles to be announced.

Regarding the new simulcasts, crunchyroll will have several of them in April. hell’s paradise will be among the chosen series, along with Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World and A Galaxy Next Door. And of course, crunchyroll will release several dubs for the spring 2023 season. You can read the full list of series that will be available below:

A Galaxy Next Door

Dr STONE New World

Dead Mount Death Play

hell’s paradise

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World

Kami Katsu: Working for God in a Godless World

KONOSUBA – An Explosion on this Wonderful World!

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear – Punch!

My Clueless First Friend

My Home Hero

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far

The Legendary Hero Is Dead!

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion

Yuri Is My Job!

as you can imagine, crunchyroll it will have a lot to offer when the spring season of 2023 arrives. So start organizing your calendar.

Via: comic book