Home page World

Split

One person was seriously injured in an argument at a Berlin fair. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died a little later. © Paul Zinken/dpa

During the hype “Neuköllner Maientage” a man is critically injured and dies in the hospital. The background is initially unclear. Relatives and acquaintances gather in front of the clinic.

Berlin – A 25-year-old man was fatally injured in a knife attack at a Berlin fair on Sunday night. As the police announced, several men got into an argument late on Saturday evening at the “Neuköllner Maientage” folk festival in the Hasenheide public park.

more on the subject Homeless man passed out after using tear gas Cities exchange ideas for the future Young man stabbed to death in downtown Munich

The 25-year-old is said to have drawn a firearm. Police said he was stabbed and died later in hospital.

The police initially did not want to comment on the identity of the dead man or possible references to the Berlin clan scene. The newspapers “Bild” and “Welt” (Online) reported that the dead man was Mohammed R., whose brother Nidal R. was shot dead on Tempelhofer Feld in 2018. A police spokeswoman initially did not comment on this.

However, she confirmed to the German Press Agency that “a large number of family members and acquaintances of the victim” had gathered in front of the Neukölln hospital where the man had been taken. These would have behaved “highly emotionally and marked by grief”. The police were called to get the situation under control. The RBB had first reported on this.

The police launched an appeal for witnesses. She is now looking for photos, videos and witnesses to the incident. Observations on the escape of the perpetrator or perpetrators are also sought. The 4th Homicide Commission of the State Criminal Police Office receives information. According to the police, it was not yet known whether it was one or more suspects. The motive for the crime also remains unclear. “Investigations are ongoing,” said a police spokeswoman. dpa