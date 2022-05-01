Perspective Wars never break out if we laugh at the same things

A human experiment showed that Brother Crescent, almost 40 years ago, is still working perfectly.

To be cruel human experiment can begin, must first explain what is a pot.

Antti Majander

Piglet.

Then we get to the beginning at the coffee table of the Ponta family. It smashes the mini (Eeva Litmanen):

“The scar has been with the pot!”

Arvi (Kari Heiskanen) is her husband and, in a way, in her own realities. Appiukossa (Esko Hukkanen) might still hold some hope. The cheeks that grind the buns of both stop. Just for a moment.

Ignite to try The next generation, who had grown up to be a full-fledged online broadcaster on the Internet, was born out of a coincidence in the early days of TV2. In the beginning Half a month presented in 1983–4.

I remember three weeks under my age Kjell Westön sometimes in the side sentence of an interview I did with someone that Half a month as a young man, he realized how the Finnish and Swedish speakers are exactly the same group. There can be no more wonderful cultural differences when the same things make you laugh.

Iron roses in a magical language saying: if Putin diggaisi Zelensky comedy series Servant of the peoplehe would never have attacked Ukraine.

Tense. Am I a dinosaur when a producer Kari Kyrönsepän the team’s TV mosque amused just as sweetly as the last time almost 40 years ago?

What else! The teen’s shoulders simmer from the beginning of the entire two-minute, 20-second sketch.

The relief is so great that I donate him another top from the same source, a dissertation of youth, cheekiness, godliness, and hypocrisy lasting as much as four minutes. Tap at the penitentiary – which I have not been able to forget.

Works. Yeah, I didn’t waste my youth.

If I wore a hat, I would now bring it to the top of Kari Heiskanen, who made sense to stop making TV entertainment soon.

My cruel human experiment does not meet the objectivity required for scientific research. You can see the result in the direction I want for the sake of certainty with another explanation of another key point in the Ponta family.

“Emmie left,” Arvi defends.

Not me intentionally.