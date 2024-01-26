The German Jurgen Klopp will take a sabbatical year after leaving Liverpoolthe season finale.

Klopp, who announced his departure from Liverpool this Friday despite having a contract until 2026, assured that he will not accept any job offers next season.

The reason

“Will I work again? Of course, but I won't coach a club or a country for at least a year,” Klopp said in an interview with Liverpool media.

“I can understand that it is a shock for many people right now when you hear it the first time. I can explain it, I don't have enough energy,” said the 56-year-old coach, who won six major titles with the 'Reds', including the Champions (2019) and the Premier League (2020).



Your attachments Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz They will also leave their positions at the end of this season, said the current leader of the Premier League, and that he is still alive in the League Cup (qualified for the final), English Cup (qualified for the fourth round) and Europa League (classified to the round of 16).

Klopp made his decision known to the club's owners in November, he explained.

“When we were sitting together and talking about possible signings, the upcoming pre-season training camp and the possibility of going somewhere, the thought came to me that I was no longer sure if I was here, which surprised me myself,” he said. Klopp in an interview on Liverpool's website.

