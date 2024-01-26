TO Nairo Quintana He has been seen training hard on highways Boyacá in order that his return to competitions in the National Road Championships and in the Colombia Tour be victorious.

Quintana has not raced for almost a year and in Europe he has not competed in an event since July 2022, when his participation in the event ended. Tour de France.

Ready

That time, he was disqualified from the best race in the world for the use of tramadol, at that time a substance banned in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The rider from Boyacá returned to the Movistarto the team from which he left at the end of 2029 to reach the Arkea from France.

However, his return was not as expected, as it is noted that he will go to the Vuelta a España as support for the leader, Enric Más, something that was not liked very much and for which Movistar received criticism.

"Why be friendly with a rider who, perhaps, in the best of cases and I hope I'm wrong and can fight Vingengaard for the title because it would be beautiful, can be fifth? What is the end?, said journalist Mario Sabado.

And he added: “If the idea of ​​the rest, who are not the ones we named, is to try to see how far they can last and try to climb positions in case one fails… Being gregarious, I don't know. And for Nairo there is a Giro d'Italia and a Vuelta a España. “It is true that in La Vuelta we always have the best version of Enric Mas, but I don't know if Nairo is going to be subject to being gregarious.”

Quintana will have the opportunity to be the leader of the team in the Italy spin of 2024, a test that he already won in 2014.

