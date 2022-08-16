Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German coach Jurgen Klopp expressed his astonishment and astonishment at the many deals concluded by Barcelona during the current “summer Mercato”, even though the “Catalan” club did not have money a year ago, but was and still owes about 1.3 billion euros.

In an interview with the German newspaper Kicker, Klopp mocked this illogical transformation of “Barcelona”, from a club that did not have money, to a club that had all this money, to conclude those deals that he included this summer, as Barcelona was the most active club in the transfer market. This activity surprised everyone, because a year ago, the club could not keep its Argentine star Lionel Messi, and had to leave him for free to Paris Saint-Germain, because of his financial difficulties. They are led by Bernardo Silva, and have previously included Andreas Christensen and Frank Casey for free.

Klopp expressed his lack of understanding of what Barcelona did for several reasons, and said: If you tell me: I do not have money, and it makes sense not to spend anything.

He added, “The only club I know that has ever sold its stadium and sold its own rights is Borussia Dortmund, and then Aki Vatzke, the current owner, came at the right moment to save everything, and I don’t know if Barcelona has a man like Vatzke, and in any case I hope he comes out.” The Catalan” out of this predicament he put himself in.

In the same dialogue, Klopp strongly attacked Alexander Ceferin, President of the European Football Association “UEFA”, in protest against the large number of matches that players play annually, commenting on the statements of the President of “UEFA” recently that players’ salaries will decrease, as the number of matches they play has decreased, which are statements that It was met with a lot of criticism, especially from Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

He added: Everyone is looking for new competitions and no one thinks about players, they invent competitions and courses, and they have raised the number of World Cup teams, so that other teams can participate with their players whose energies are exhausted throughout the season, with successive matches in various competitions, it is unbelievable, and it is necessary to Finding a reasonable solution to all of this, not inventing new competitions and matches, that is pure madness.

Klopp concluded his dialogue by saying: I am well aware that I earn a living from this profession, and I get enough leave to rest, but this is not available to the players, and the bodies responsible for European and world football do not want to change that.