London(dpa)

Jurgen Klopp, coach of Liverpool Football Club, and Graham Potter, coach of Chelsea, set their sights on the positives after their two teams tied goalless, during the match that brought them together today, Saturday, in the English Premier League. And the British news agency “BA Media” stated that the two teams did not make the expected offer from them, in the match that was held at Anfield, and the match reflected the situation of the two teams in the middle of the standings table.

However, the two teams managed to suffer the consequences of receiving another loss, and the two coaches accepted that each of them won by a point.

“I liked the beginning of the first half, especially the second half, it was good, and we need to increase these periods in the coming matches,” said Klopp, who was playing his 1,000th match as a coach.

He added, “There were moments when we played great. For me, that’s obvious, you have to be ready to take small steps and this was a small step.

He added, “I expect that there will be a development, from the last match in the league, there is definitely an evolution. this is important”.

“I think Arsene Wenger lost his 1,000th match, 0-6, so I’m very happy that it didn’t happen,” he said.

The result left Liverpool with a lot of work to do to get back into contention for the top four.

“We could have influenced this by winning, but we didn’t,” Klopp said. And he added, “But there are a lot of matches that we will play, if you count all the points, there are many things that are possible. To reach the golden square, we must continue to do the things we did here, and I watched the development in the last two matches.

Chelsea believed that it had scored the lead goal in the third minute through Kai Havertz, but the goal was ruled out by the “VAR” technique, due to offside.

“We were happy with the team’s performance, happy with the energy, with the spirit and discipline we had,” said Potter, Chelsea coach. He added, “It was not easy at Anfield at all because of the quality of Liverpool and Anfield, so we got a point, we accept this, and we look forward in a positive way.” Regarding his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, Potter said: “Instead of worrying about what will happen in five or six months, we should just focus on the next day and the next match.” He added, “The number of injured has doubled. This could harm any team and I think the team stuck together during a period when it faced a lot of criticism, pressure and noise.