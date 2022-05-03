The Liverpool manager: “Villarreal were wild, they played the game they wanted for 45 ‘. But we deserved the final.”

“We saw that things were going badly. We had to try to do well the things we knew how to do. The boys’ return from half-time was important.” So Jurgen Klopp to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of Liverpool’s success against Villarreal.

the analysis – “When we came back we were calm – explains the Reds coach -. We had to accept that if they had played like this also in the second half they would have deserved to pass. Diaz had a great impact. He is an excellent player and we know him. Beyond how he came in, it’s our way of playing that has changed. We weren’t ready to face the first half because they attacked us every time we had the ball. Then we were able to better fight Parejo. In the final, whoever we meet will be a big game “. See also Salah leads Liverpool to victory over Everton

very good – At Canal Plus, then, he deepened some concepts: “We would have liked to play in the first half as we played in the second half. We conceded goals very early, they were frenzied. We must respect this stadium, this team, their coach. They got the goal. They were aggressive, they gained momentum, they learned from the first game by taking a lot of risks. It was easy for us to improve after the first half. We felt the pressure, we started playing well after the interval. well done, we deserved to win “.

