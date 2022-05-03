After the shocking ending of the fourth season, fans of the Argentine Netflix series “El marginal” are already counting the hours for the premiere of the new chapters, which will be the last because the story will come to an end with this fifth installment. .

“The Fringe” It was one of the most popular series in Argentina. Even when the episodes were broadcast on television in their country, they caused great interest, to the point that they managed to displace the program “Showmatch” in the rating. And since its arrival on Netflix it has caused a furor and expectation for the launch of each of its seasons.

When does “El marginal 5” premiere?

“El marginal 5″ premieres on the streaming platform Netflix East Wednesday May 4 for everyone.

What time does “El marginal 5” premiere?

Peru: 2.00 a.m.

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2.00 a.m.

Chile: 3.00 a.m.

Bolivia: 3.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 3.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3.00 a.m.

Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

The fifth season of “El marginal” is the last part of the series. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: “365 days, part 2” on Netflix: all about the erotic film that causes a sensation

What will the final season of “El marginal” be about?

According to the official Netflix synopsis:

Pastor and Diosito, separated after the frustrated escape, face new dangers and challenges to survive. One was locked up and the other is still looking for a place outside the walls. Both will have to face the consequences of their actions and repair the damage of the past. Meanwhile, inside Puente Viejo, disputes over power intensify. Borges, James and Bardo, facing César and the Sub-21, are heading for a brutal reckoning. All under the watchful eye of the “renewed”.

Who is who in “El marginal”?

Juan Minujín (Pastor)

Nicholas Furtado (Diosito)

Martina Gusman (Emma)

Claudio Rissi (Borges)

Gerardo Romano (Antin)

Ariel Staltari (Bard)

Daniel Pacheco (James)

Ana Garibaldi (Gladys)

Abel Ayala (Caesar)

Facundo Espinoza (Enzo)

Ernesto Larrese (Father Ramon)

Emanuel Garcia (Arnold)

Ignacio QuesadaBrian

Marcelo Peralta (Barny).

Argentine actor Juan Minujín is Pastor, the protagonist of “El marginal”. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Discover the Netflix movie that beats “365 days, part 2″: it has real sex scenes!

What new characters will be seen in “El marginal 5”?

In this fifth part of “El marginal” the character of Luna Lunati (Maite Lanata) will return. She is now a lawyer and will be a great help to Pastor, who rescued her from captivity in San Onofre during the first season. In addition, Judge María Virginia Piñeyro (Marial Leal) will join the cast, who will make life difficult for Pastor and Medina, head of the Renacidos, a religious gang in Puente Viejo.

Trailer for “The Marginal 5”