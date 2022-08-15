Frank and never banal in the analysis, as usual without words of circumstance. Jurgen Klopp’s transparency is immediately evident in the interview he gave to Kicker , in which he addressed various issues, starting with the passage of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich. “I would have liked to have kept it but he wanted to try something different. Decisions must be communicated in time, in the end we are in a free way: if there are more parties involved and you pay a reasonable price, then it is a bargain. If this were always the case. , that would be great, “said the Liverpool manager. To those who believe that the Bundesliga is less competitive than the Premier League, the coach responded by extending the discussion to the other important shots of the Germans, De Ligt and Gravenberch: “We must not underestimate the attractiveness of Bayern. There the probability of winning and growing is relatively high, for example higher than Juventus in Italy. In the same way it is a big step forward to go from Ajax to Bayern. We are talking about a world-class club, economically solid as a rock and also for this reason it is one of the clubs most successful in the world “.

TOO MANY MATCHES

–

The most controversial issue concerns the physical stress to which the football reforms subject the players: “Ceferin exposes himself to make a controversial statement about the fact that other people have to work much more, I know this too and there is no I need him to tell me. I know how the job works. It is not my intention to offend anyone, I just want to point out that this system does not work without the players and it is nice when the best take the field, but they shouldn’t do it every third days. We are going to crash into a wall. Here everyone is pushing for new tournaments but no one thinks about the players, no one. Now a formula is even being studied to enlarge the World Cup and the European Championships. A reasonable solution must be found – he continued – and not is to invent other competitions or enlarge existing ones, it is madness. I am well aware that in this story I have a comfortable position, I have enough holidays but the players do not and it is necessary change this situation. I don’t mind being the only one to say something about it, I can’t be everyone’s friend anyway. ”