Founder and President of the World Economic Forum “Davos”, Professor Klaus Schwab, said: International events such as the World Government Summit are international platforms for meeting and interdependence in the framework of identifying issues and challenges facing our world today and working to find solutions to them, pointing to the importance of ensuring the strengthening of international cooperation.

Schwab added, in the “State of the World” session during the World Government Summit, that our world faces problems of existential importance to humanity, pointing out that our future is at stake in light of the many developments that we are witnessing in an accelerated world, stressing: We are still living in a multi-crisis world and witnessing 3 Major transformations, including economic, political and technological transformation.

He stressed the need to effectively manage the changes we are witnessing in order to transform into a better situation, noting that the global economy and the process of economic transformation are undergoing major changes, and several issues should be taken into account in this context, including the reformulation of global supply chains and the need to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions and to reach To zero neutrality, pointing out that by 2050 the world’s population will reach 10 billion people who will be in need of energy.

He mentioned that technological transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be on our minds for several years to come, indicating that world governments play an important role in keeping pace with change, adding that the world is changing at a very fast pace and governments need to be faster.

He referred to the political transformation that our world is witnessing today from a world dominated by one power to a world of multiple powers, pointing out that changes are taking place in our world at a tremendous speed and we must ensure that individuals do not lose control of their lives.

He emphasized that wise leadership represents a major foundation in shaping the future and its opportunities.