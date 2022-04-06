Since the couple formed by Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria decided to withdraw from social networks, little was known about them. The latest rumors spoke that they were going through a strong crisis. Rumors reinforced by the fact that it was very difficult to see them together because he is focused on her work and her daughters while she is focused on her law studies. However, it seems that the distance forced by their day to day, far from separating them, keeps them as close as the first day. This is at least demonstrated by the images published exclusively by Semana magazine in which they are seen enjoying a romantic walk with laughter, knowing looks and kisses included.

The bullfighter seems to be living a second youth next to Ana Soria and although we no longer see him doing dances on social networks or marching with her friends, the time they spend together would be like an eternal honeymoon. Regarding the possibility that the bullfighter would return to the ring and that she would follow him on his bullfighting journey, the family immediately came out to deny it, calling it “nonsense.”