Hockey Aamulehti: Junior team coaches suspected of offering alcohol to underage players at season finale

Tampere Society Koovee has shelved the coaches of the boys’ hockey team under 16 so far, says Morning paper.

The reason, according to Aamulehti, is that the coaches are suspected of giving alcohol to the players, who are minors, at the closing ceremony of the season last weekend.

According to Aamulehti, the club’s management has received several contacts about what happened. Aamulehti has also been in contact.

“Stakeholders have been set aside for the time being for the club to operate. We have consulted the authorities and the Finnish Hockey Association. At this point, the club will not comment on the matter, ”Kooveen’s coaching manager Pekka Hemmilä notes to Aamulehti.

Suspects people have denied it happened. To the morning paper, they stress that they have by no means served alcohol to minors.

Koovee is making further inquiries into the matter. The team and the parents of the players found out about the shelf on Wednesday.

Criminal Commissioner Pasi Nieminen The Inland Finland police tell Aamulehti that the police have been contacted but not yet officially notified. So the police are not yet investigating the case.

Passing alcohol on to a minor is a punishable offense. Alcohol offenses are punishable by fines or imprisonment for up to two years. For a serious alcohol offense, the sentence is a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years in prison.