By Juan Alvarez Morales

What makes 15,000 people wait in the green Coast of San Miguel, standing, cold and for more than three hours than scheduled? What makes some of them previously go through the ritual of painting their faces to —try to— look like a demon, a star, an angel or a cat? It’s past midnight and the satisfied faces of those who witnessed Kiss’s farewell tour passing through Lima could explain it.

Let’s put it this way: those who paid to see the four artists live displaying their classic themes amidst lights, lasers and pyrotechnics had nothing to complain about. Paraphrasing the battle cry with which his idols jump on stage: if the fans wanted the best, Kiss gave them the best.

Voice. Eric Singer shines on the drum solo, but also on the piano when singing ‘Beth’. Photo: Antonio Melgarejo/The Republic

So it was. As in the entire farewell tour, the staging was impeccable and there was no lack of blood or fire in the mouth of the ‘demon’, the mobile platforms and Paul Stanley ‘flying’ towards the sound tower. What does that have to do with rock? Nothing in a normal band, everything in a band like Kiss, for 50 years now. It’s only natural that Gene Simmons now leans more heavily on the histrionics of Paul Stanleythe virtuosity of Tommy Thayer on the guitar and the prowess of Eric Singer on the drums. Beyond that, no one can deny that in his repertoire there are almost contemporary hymns, and none of them were missing.

By the way, it was a pity that Fragile not participate in that magical night as announced. The organizers indicated “technical failures” when commenting on the absence. I wish it was just that.