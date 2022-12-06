A recently diagnosed cancer has ended this past Monday at the age of 71 with the life of Kirstie Alley, one of the most popular Hollywood actresses in the 80s and 90s thanks mainly to the series ‘Cheers’ and the trilogy of comedies ‘Look Who’s Talking’, which she starred in with John Travolta. “We are saddened to report that our incredible, strong and loving mother has passed away after a battle with recently discovered cancer,” the two children the actress adopted during her marriage to her second husband, actor Parker Stevenson, have written on social media. , from whom he divorced in 1997.

Winner of two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, Alley became a star thanks to the NBC series ‘Cheers’ (1987-1993), in which she went from being Ted Danson’s employee to the local manager, maintaining a rivalry not without sexual tension. Her mastery of the springs of comedy and a beauty in which her incredible feline eyes and her deep voice stood out made her one of the most demanded interpreters of her. In the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ saga, which began in 1989, she gave life to a struggling single mother, who pairs up with a taxi driver played by John Travolta whose career was going downhill at that time. The star of the show was, however, a baby voiced by Bruce Willis.

Born in 1951 in Wichita, Kansas, Kirstie Alley was the daughter of a lumber company owner and a homemaker who was killed in 1981 by a drunk driver. A cheerleader in high school, she endured a year at Kansas State University and went on to study Drama. Her hunger for acting led to the fact that her first appearances before the camera were not in series or movies, but in television contests. In 1982 she made her film debut with one of the most valued films of the ‘Star Trek’ saga, ‘The Wrath of Khan’, in which she wears pointy ears as officer Saavik. A chapter of the legendary ‘Vacations at Sea’, the film ‘Runaway: Special Brigade’, starring Tom Selleck, and the series ‘North and South’ had already made the public aware of the aquamarine look of the actress, who in 1987 She entered the bar in ‘Cheers’ as a desperate waitress.

Kirstie Alley with Ted Danson in ‘Cheers’ (1987-1993).



Virtually all the actors who went through the Boston joint later had a fruitful career in film and television: Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson, Bebe Neuwirth… Kirstie Alley was no exception and in In 1993 she tried to break away from comedy by giving life to the mother of an autistic child in the telefilm ‘A very special affection’, for which she won an Emmy. Despite appearing in features such as Woody Allen’s ‘Taking Harry Down’ and ‘Drop Pretty’, the bulk of her career was spent on the small screen. Her latest work is a TV movie from two years ago, ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’, about a young woman who fights for the man who raped her to get custody of her daughter. her.

Alley remained very popular in the United States not so much for her acting career but for her continued media and network presence. He always took his battle to keep slim with good humor and in 2005, when he weighed 104 kilos, he starred in the sitcom ‘Fat Actress’, in which he laughed at Hollywood’s obsession with staying thin. She also lent her image to a company that promised slimming plans. An old friend of Scientologist John Travolta, Kirstie Alley was, along with Tom Cruise, of course, one of the best-known faces in the entertainment industry who belonged to this sect. In a video she made in 2008, she claimed that without Scientology she “would be dead.”

Actress Kirstie Alley.



A recent star of the television reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars’, the ‘Cheers’ star has also gotten into various messes thanks to his determined support for Donald Trump and debatable opinions on issues such as antiCovid measures or the war in Ukraine. “I am going to vote for Donald Trump because he is not a politician. I voted for him four years ago for this reason and I will vote for him again for this reason. He does things quickly and will change the economy quickly. There you have it, friends, there you have it », he tweeted in 2020, becoming a ‘Trending Topic’. Filmmaker Judd Apatow was among his critics: “Shelly Long was so much funnier than you,” he replied, referring to actress Shelley Long, whose departure from “Cheers” cleared the way for the addition of Alley’s character, Rebecca Howe. Actress Patricia Arquette was more practical, tweeting: “Well my vote for Biden canceled yours. I have fulfilled my civic duty for the day.