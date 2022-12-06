STop representatives of the European Union and the USA have confirmed that they want to settle the dispute over American subsidies for the domestic electric car industry. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis expressed his confidence. The Europeans left the talks more optimistic than they had been at the beginning of the negotiations.

However, he also pointed out that there was not much time left. The Inflation Reduction Act, which forms the legal basis for electric car subsidies, is scheduled to be implemented in January. Until then, regulations that disadvantage European car manufacturers would have to be relaxed.

President Joe Biden and top representatives of the Democratic Party had previously made it clear that the law itself would not be changed. The options are therefore limited to implementation and transitional provisions that could make it easier for European manufacturers to adapt to the legal situation. Specifically, it is about clauses that the EU perceives as discriminatory to promote American electric cars. These must be assembled in the USA and equipped with batteries and materials that come predominantly from the USA or from countries bound by free trade agreements. The EU is not one of them. The EU also promotes electric cars, but does not discriminate, emphasized Dombrovskis.

“Address Concerns”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the talks were constructive. The concerns of the Europeans will be addressed. He emphasized that the Inflation Reduction Act serves the US, Europe and the rest of the world because it promotes climate technology.







EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the US and EU are now united in the fight against climate change. She made it clear that the EU also had its homework to do. The Americans are critical of EU countries’ economic ties with China. They also find that the EU shields its market in a similar protectionist manner as it accuses the USA of doing.

The negotiations on the American Inflation Reduction Act overshadowed the third meeting of the transatlantic Trade and Technology Council, which both economic blocs had agreed to attend. For example, they are working on solutions to make strategic Internet connections more secure and robust. They want to cooperate in the development of new technologies and their political embedding. There should be no subsidy race in the promotion of semiconductors.

Therefore, both sides agreed to create extensive transparency about the financial aid. A few months ago, the USA passed the $80 billion Chips Act, and corresponding legislation is on the way in the EU. The trading partners also agreed on setting up an early warning system with the aim of being able to identify any delivery problems in the semiconductor value chain at an early stage.