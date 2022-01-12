With a new surprise trailer released a few minutes ago, Nintendo announced the release date for his Kirby and the lost land for Nintendo Switch. The new title of the platform series created by HAL Laboratory the next will see the light March 25, 2022 around the world.

We admire the new video below, and at the end of the press release released by Nintendo Italy we can scroll through a new and very rich gallery of images.

KIRBY AND THE LOST LANDA MYSTERIOUS WORLD TO EXPLORE COMING MARCH 25

A new trailer shows new and well-known characters along with brand new locations in vibrant 3D environments

January 12, 2022 – Adorable but strong hero Kirby returns with many new abilities in Kirby and the Lost Land, a colorful 3D platform adventure filled with wonder, wilderness and Waddle Dee launching on March 25, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Kirby has a knack for inhaling air and will have to get busy when, arriving in an unknown land, he discovers that the Waddle Dee have been kidnapped in droves by the army of beasts. To save his friends, Kirby sets out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.

In the new trailer Kirby and the Lost Land arrives on March 25th! (Nintendo Switch) you can take a look at the mission that awaits the players.

In an overwhelming adventure, players can use a variety of Kirby’s abilities to battle enemies and navigate vibrant 3D worlds. A place awaits them where nature and past civilizations have merged to create a series of areas full of platforming challenges. When setting out to free the captive Waddle Dee, it can be useful to explore every nook and cranny to save as many as possible along the way.

In addition to Kirby’s iconic copy abilities, there will be a few new additions to his repertoire: the Drill and Scout copy abilities. Drill allows you to dive into the ground and attack enemies from below with a massive blow, while the Scout skill allows you to see distant enemies.

Kirby may also have a co-star in his adventure. It is possible that a second player will join the journey as a Waddle Dee Helper. Players can launch a variety of attacks using his spear and can easily switch to two player co-op * on the same console by sharing a Joy-Con.

Kirby and the Lost Land it also introduces the Town of Waddle Dee, which is the central hub of the adventure. The city will grow more and more based on the number of Waddle Dee saved. Several shops will open and players will be able to enjoy some of the citizens’ favorite games. Kirby can also help out at Waddle Dee’s bar. Players will need to quickly prepare customer orders to keep them satisfied and aim for a high score. In Waddle Dee Town you can meet Erudito Waddle Dee who will offer helpful tips. By going online, based on global player data, you can get some details including the total number of Waddle Dee saved worldwide and the most popular copy skill at the time. **

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series and, for the occasion, HERE a wallpaper can be downloaded.

Kirby and the Lost Land will launch on March 25 for Nintendo Switch. A game trailer features new and well-known characters, copying skills, new game mechanics and colorful environments.

Note: