Of Kirby and the Lost Land Very little is known, other than that the game should be released by spring this year. Now, Amazon may have accidentally revealed the game’s release date.

By doing a quick search on the most famous e-commerce site in the world, we can in fact find that the release date of Kirby and the Lost Land would be scheduled for the April 30, 2022. Of course we are talking about something unofficial for now, but since the game is due to come out this spring, April would be a valid month.

“Kirby’s next adventure on Nintendo Switch will be in 3D! In this new title, players will be able to freely explore three-dimensional areas using Kirby’s classic abilities. What threats will our hero face this time as he makes his way through the remains of an ancient civilization?“reads the game description.

We remind you that Kirby and the Lost Land will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.