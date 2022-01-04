Last September, the number one in Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, had anticipated the absence of the German Grand Prix from the 2022 calendar, a circumstance confirmed a few weeks later by the official list of 23 races scheduled in the championship which will start in just over three months. It is no mystery that the German organizers have encountered various difficulties in finding the necessary funds to host a world championship stage, so much so that they have raised the white flag for 2022 and do not manifest the possibility of a short-term return to the calendar. With so many countries that would make false papers to join the Formula 1 world championship, protagonist of a real boom in popularity with the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the fate of Germany – home to Mercedes – really seems to screech.

“For us it is very important that the traditional grand prix keep their place on the calendar “, he explained to the Germans of Sport1 Stefano Domenicali, adding: “Believe me, I am disappointed and sad not to have a German Grand Prix. But unfortunately I don’t see any real interest for their part to rejoin our calendar. It’s a shame and it’s hard to believe. I hope this can change in the future, because we have requests from so many countries, so much so that we could race on 30 different circuits with ease. And to see that no one comes forward from Germany is disappointing “, confided the president of Formula 1, who concluded: “Germans are passionate about motorsport, and the atmosphere has always been great, both at the Nurburgring and at Hockenheim. I would like to start talking with the promoters and other stakeholders as early as the beginning of 2022, I want to play an active role in a debate on how to bring F1 back to Germany ”.