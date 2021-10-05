A great surprise Nintendo announced that the entire saga of KINGDOM HEARTS will be released in the future on Nintendo Switch.

To reveal it was none other than Masahiro Sakurai during the live broadcast dedicated toinclusion of Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. All titles will be available exclusively thanks to the Cloud system, so as not to have problems related to the hardware limitations of the platform. The following qualifications will therefore be issued:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version

KINGDOM HEARTS III + ReMind Cloud Version

At the moment, the launch date of the three titles has not yet been revealed, nor if they will be available in a collection or if they will be available only individually. So we just have to wait for further information on the matter.

Source: Nintendo