Patrice Beaumelle made good heart against bad luck. The Elephants coach said this weekend that Seko Fofana (26) had decided not to respond to his summons to Côte d’Ivoire for this international break in order to focus on RC Lens. And only on the RC Lens.

This announcement did not go unnoticed on the African continent, where Patrick Mboma tried to analyze the decision of the solid midfielder of the Sang et Or. It would be more strategic than it seems and could particularly interest a club like OM.

“He is in a choice where he says to himself ‘I have to fuel with my club and, once I have fueled with my club, I will go to a club that really makes me dream’. I do not think that for the player Lens is an end in his career, analyzed the former striker of PSG on Canal +. The timing is really brave. He’s saying ‘I might miss a World Cup’. The truth of October 2021 is not the truth of June 2018. To leave the selection is to step back in order to jump better. “

