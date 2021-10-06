In the trailer that announces the beginning of the celebrations for the twenty years of the saga of KINGDOM HEARTS, we are sure that one gadget in particular has caught the eye of thousands of fans: the luxurious chessboard “Alba & Ater Set”Which reproduces that seen in KINGDOM HEARTS III and used by young people Eraqus And Xehanort. Basically, a dream that has come true.

The price of this little gem is far from affordable, well € 749.99 through the European division of SQUARE ENIX Store. The chessboard is 45 x 33 x 4 cm large and weighs 3.4 kg. The height of each piece varies between 2.65 and 9.85 cm and between 26.2 and 27.1 g in weight. The approximate release date of the KINGDOM HEARTS board is indicated for July 29, 2022 and at the moment it is still possible reserve a copy. Although we are pretty sure that for many it will remain just a forbidden dream. Let’s admire it in the official images available below.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Store