Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available from February 11, 2025 . The video game was initially supposed to be released by the end of the year, but the authors decided to take some extra time.

As we already knew, at Gamescom 2024 we will have the opportunity to see it in action again Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 . Now, however, Warhorse Studios – the development team behind the medieval action RPG – has decided to reveal something in advance: the release date.

What the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 video reveals

The information was shared – as you can see below – via Twitter. The tweet reads, in translation: “A message from Warhorse Studios! The official release date for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is February 11, 2025. It’s a long wait, but we have a lot to show you until the release, starting with: over 20 minutes of gameplay at Gamescom 2024, the collector’s edition, previews with press and content creators.”

In the video, Warhorse member Studiso explains that those who will be at Gamescom will be able to try Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. In addition, the press articles will be available from August 21st.

It is also specified that during Opening Night Live there will be space just for a teaser trailer, while the 20 minute gameplay will be published online on August 21st.

Even the Collector’s Edition will be shown during Gamescom in detail. In the video we can just see the box and not even from too close.

Finally, we remind you that the Amazon pre-order of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is also available with a discount.