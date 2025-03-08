Every day we find new job offers that can fit the needs of many people, and in this case we have to highlight the selection process open by the technology store, games and books, FNAC, at the Nevada Shopping Shopping Center, located in Armilla (Granada).

It is an interesting opportunity for those who seek a job to combine with their studies or other jobs to achieve additional income, since it is A contract for weekends.

Fnac is looking for a part -time seller Through a hiring by interim, for which it is required to be in possession of the Baccalaureate title, reside in the province of Granada and have at least a year of experience as a dependent.

In the chain it is clear about the profile you need, and emphasizes that seeking people interested in cinema, reading and musicbeing key so that they can know how to attend customers in the right way, making recommendations and orientations according to their preferences, all related to the sales process.

They are also required Communication skills, commercial skills and taste for customer treatmentin addition to being a dynamic person with experience in sales, customer service and the use of TPV.

The main functions of the new employees are to provide customer service, offer recommendations and guide the client, sell customer services or solutions (insurance, financing, loyalty card …) and others Tasks related to purchase-sale processes.





To opt for this job, you have to sign up for telematics, accessing the job offer through one of the portals in which it has been published, such as Infojobs or Work.org and follow the process to send the candidacy and attach the curriculum vitae, since They do not accept CV delivered in hand in store.

Other job offers at FNAC

FNAC is looking for workers in multiple Spanish locations, mainly dependent to cover different vacancies. Some of the latest offers published are the following:

Seller in Larios Shopping Center (Sevilla): FNAC is looking for a seller with a weekly 15 -hour contract for its store at the Larios Shopping Center, in Seville. Minimum high school studies and minimum experience of one year in similar position are required, taking care of customer sales, product replacement, stock management …

FNAC is looking for a seller with a weekly 15 -hour contract for its store at the Larios Shopping Center, in Seville. Minimum high school studies and minimum experience of one year in similar position are required, taking care of customer sales, product replacement, stock management … Customer service supervisor (A Coruña): It is sought for your store in A Coruña (Galicia), a customer service supervisor through a 34 -hour per week, demanding a minimum two -year experience in face -to -face customer service positions and at least one year in a similar position, in addition to having a baccalaureate title.

It is sought for your store in A Coruña (Galicia), a customer service supervisor through a 34 -hour per week, demanding a minimum two -year experience in face -to -face customer service positions and at least one year in a similar position, in addition to having a baccalaureate title. Pricing Analyst Technician (Pozuelo de Alarcón): FNAC is looking for a Pricing analyst technician in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), for which it requires having minimal training cycle higher degree in computer science and communications, in addition to intermediate level English and related skills (databases, programming, Power BI …). A minimum experience of more than 5 years is required.

FNAC is looking for a Pricing analyst technician in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), for which it requires having minimal training cycle higher degree in computer science and communications, in addition to intermediate level English and related skills (databases, programming, Power BI …). A minimum experience of more than 5 years is required. Dependent/s (Majadahonda): It is sought for the FNAC of Majadahonda (Madrid) to dependents to work part -time in the afternoon shift doing its own customer and sale work. A minimum one year experience is required in face -to -face customer service. The contract is 20 hours per week.





For these and other FNAC offers, it is possible to register through the Infojobs Employment Portal.